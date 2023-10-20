Menu

Share

Crime

Manitoba’s police watchdog probes Brandon incident stemming from noise complaint response

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 4:41 pm
Manitoba's top police watchdog is investigating an incident in Brandon which stemmed from a response to a noise complaint in September.
Manitoba's top police watchdog is investigating an incident in Brandon which stemmed from a response to a noise complaint in September.
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in Brandon which stemmed from a response to a noise complaint in September.

On Wednesday, Brandon police notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) of an incident that happened on Sept. 3.

Police provided a video of an encounter between civilians and an officer. A formal notification was sent to the civilian director on Thursday.

According to the notification, police responded to a call for service at 4:41 p.m. in the 700 block of 9th Street regarding a report of loud music.

Upon arrival, police say officers met with several people on site and an encounter occurred.

Later that day, a group of people went to the Brandon police station to make a complaint about the conduct of the officers who attended the call for service.

The civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the IIU to investigate.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

