Canada

Island Lake RCMP investigate fatal boat collision

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 4:34 pm
Island Lake RCMP are investigating after a man died following a boating collision on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Island Lake RCMP are investigating after a man died following a boating collision on Thursday evening. File / Global News
Island Lake RCMP are investigating after a man died following a boating collision on Thursday evening.

At 8:10 p.m. police responded to a boat collision on Island Lake between Stevenson Island and Garden Hill First Nation.

Police say it was reported the two boats collided 30 feet from the shore and both drivers went into the water.

Both of the drivers were swimming towards the shore when one of them went under and wasn’t seen again.

The other driver, a 44-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a search for the other driver, a 51-year-old man, continued into the night.

On Friday morning the search continued and at 8:35 a.m. the man’s body was pulled from the water.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continues to investigate.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

