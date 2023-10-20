Menu

Share



Crime

Police looking for man connected to 9 break-ins in Waterloo’s University District

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 3:45 pm
Police say they are on the lookout for 33-year-old Cengiz Gaudin, who is wanted in connection to nine break-ins in the University District. View image in full screen
Police say they are on the lookout for 33-year-old Cengiz Gaudin, who is wanted in connection to nine break-ins in the University District. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and image of a Kitchener, Ont. man they’re looking for in connection a number of break-ins in Waterloo.

Police say they are on the lookout for 33-year-old Cengiz Gaudin, who is wanted in connection to nine break-ins in the University District.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say they are also recommending that people keep all of their windows and doors locked, including their garage doors, even when they are at home.

Residents in the region are also suggested to call police as soon as they see any sort of suspicious activity.

