COVID-19: Second outbreak declared at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared this week at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

The hospital says a new outbreak has been declared on its medical/surgical unit (2A/2B). This joins the outbreak announced Monday on the inpatient rehabilitation unit (1A) and the restorative care unit (1B). Monday’s declaration prompted a postponement of events on Wednesday as part of the hospital’s 20th anniversary.

As of Thursday evening, the hospital says there are now 18 cases of COVID-19 among inpatients. No cases of staff or physician infections have been identified in the outbreak areas.

The hospital says visitor and volunteer restrictions are being extended to both medical/surgical units as well. Visitation restrictions remain in place for the inpatient rehabilitation and restorative care unit.

Visitors who have recently developed COVID-19 are not permitted to visit patients for 10 full days from the date of symptom onset or from testing positive (whichever date is earliest).

Story continues below advertisement

Masking continues to remain in place throughout clinical and patient care areas in hospital and its Community Mental Health offices. Visitors have access to free masks on entry and are expected to keep their medical-grade mask on at all times (or over top of their personal cloth mask) while inside, unless eating or drinking in designated areas.

“While we know the positive impact of a visit from a loved one, and deeply regret the need to temporarily pause our open visiting policy, we feel it is necessary given the sudden increase of COVID infections in the community and the hospital,” said Dr. Jude Obomighie, the hospital’s physician Infection Prevention and Control lead. “These outbreaks are a clear reminder of COVID’s ongoing presence.

“While most of us who contract COVID-19 at this stage will recover, we must consider the implications of this serious virus on inpatients, who are often already at their most vulnerable. We understand that masking and many other preventative measures have relaxed in the broader community. In a hospital environment, patients rely on all of us, as a collective, to prioritize their safety through proper use of masking and other precautions.

“Thank you for your continued support and cooperation.”