COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 3 new deaths; risk index dips to moderate

Although three new COVID-19 deaths were reported over the last week, the risk index for the disease was lowered to moderate for the Peterborough, Ont., region on Wednesday.

Peterborough Public Health changed its risk index to moderate on Wednesday after being at a high level for two consecutive weeks starting Sept. 27. The health unit’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The risk index’s case rate indicator remains at moderate. PCR test per cent positivity is also down to moderate after being at very high last week. Wastewater surveillance indicators remain unchanged at a “very high” level. The outbreak indicator moves high to moderate and positive rapid antigen tests remain at a low level.

View image in full screen The risk index for COVID-19 was changed to moderate on Oct. 18 after two straight weeks at a high level. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Case data as of Oct. 18 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 86 — down from 103 reported on Oct. 11. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 153 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Three new deaths since the health unit’s Oct. 11 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 43 since the Oct. 11 update.

Hospitalizations: 690 — 11 more since Oct. 11. There have been 61 cases in intensive care sunit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Oct. 11.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,843 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,604 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are five active outbreaks as reported on Wednesday afternoon:

Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on Oct. 13.

Centennial Place long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Oct. 11.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s A5 unit: Declared on Oct. 10.

St Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the Woodland unit on Sept. 25.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Sept. 15.

Outbreaks lifted:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: B5 surgical unit (outbreak was declared on Oct. 4 and lifted on Oct. 18) and the geriatric assessment behavioural unit (outbreak declared on Sept. 25 and lifted on Oct. 16).

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Sept. 30 and lifted on Oct. 16.

Extendicare Peterborough in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Orchid Trail area on Sept. 14 and lifted on Oct. 15.

There have been 266 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Six per cent of residents have had a booster dose (three or more doses) in the last six months.