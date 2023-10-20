Manitoba RCMP seek armed and dangerous shooting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday night at Bloodvein First Nation.

Police said they’ve already arrested one suspect, a 26-year-old woman, in the incident, but a second woman, 20-year-old Tashianna Hamilton, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. A third suspect, believed to be male, has also not been arrested.

Officers were initially called around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a 22-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said they believe Hamilton may have fled the Bloodvein community. She’s facing charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a prohibited weapon knowing possession is unauthorized.

Hamilton is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 110 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who spots her is urged to call police and not to approach her. Police are also looking for information about the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloodvein RCMP at 204-395-2020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.