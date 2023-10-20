Menu

Crime

Toronto police release images of suspect in alleged financial institution robbery

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 2:42 pm
The suspect in the alleged robbery of a financial institution at Bloor and Shaw streets on Sept. 5.
The suspect in the alleged robbery of a financial institution at Bloor and Shaw streets on Sept. 5. Toronto Police
The Toronto Police Service is seeking to identify a man in connection with the alleged robbery of a financial institution.

On Sept. 5, officers responded to an assault call in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area.

Police allege a man forced his way into a business as staff were entering the front door. They then say he pepper sprayed the staff, took a bag containing cash, and fled.

He is described as five feet seven inches to five feet 10 inches tall, and with a medium build, long dark hair, with tattoos on his right arm.

Security images have been released.

The man is considered armed and dangerous.  Police warn that if he is seen, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7350 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at 222tips.com online.

