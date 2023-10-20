Pair of ‘prolific’ B.C. break-and-enter suspects charged: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of break-and-enter crimes in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police began its investigation after numerous calls of break and enters at homes in late June.

What was especially alarming for police is that many of the break and enters took place during daylight hours and when the residents were home.

Through surveillance, witness testimony and investigation, Tyler Edward William Penill and Bryan Thomas Barker were identified as suspects and arrested.

Penill has been charged with 14 counts of break and enter and one charge of fraud. Barker has been charged with three counts of break and enter, one charge of possession of stolen property and one charge of fraud.

“The Abbotsford Police recognizes the personal impact that BNEs have on victims and continues to make them a priority. We are hoping the arrest of these two prolific offenders can bring some justice and closure to those impacted by their crimes,” said Sgt. Cory Johansen, with Abbotsford police’s crime reduction unit.

The homes that were broken into span across Abbotsford and were not specific to one neighbourhood, police said.

Abbotsford police are encouraging community members to continue to report suspicious activity and individuals, even if no crime is seen being committed.

“We have absolutely no reserve in checking on suspicious people, occurrences and vehicles because often these kinds of interactions will lead to clues to other investigations,” Const. Art Stele said.

Penill was been released on conditions on Oct. 7, while Barker has a hearing scheduled for Friday.