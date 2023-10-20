York Region police investigate discovery of female human remains in Newmarket

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the York Regional Police homicide unit are seeking witnesses following the discovery of female human remains in a wooded area in the town of Newmarket, Ont.

On Thursday, York Regional Police were notified about the discovery of human remains in a forested area behind a medical building parking lot at the northwest corner of Davis Drive and Bayview Parkway, just east of the Tannery Mall and the Tom Taylor Trail.

Police say officers found the remains of a deceased woman. Her age and identity are not yet known. The circumstances of her death are suspicious and the homicide unit is investigating.

Police will be in the area as the investigation continues, searching for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. Any witnesses, or anyone with information or video surveillance recordings of the area who has not yet spoken with police, are urged to come forward as soon as possible.

Information about the remains can be provided to the homicide unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by emailing homicide@yrp.ca. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or post online at 1800222tips.com.