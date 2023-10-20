Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York Region police investigate discovery of female human remains in Newmarket

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 1:11 pm
York Regional Police have discovered the remains of a woman in Newmarket. View image in full screen
York Regional Police have discovered the remains of a woman in Newmarket. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators with the York Regional Police homicide unit are seeking witnesses following the discovery of female human remains in a wooded area in the town of Newmarket, Ont.

On Thursday, York Regional Police were notified about the discovery of human remains in a forested area behind a medical building parking lot at the northwest corner of Davis Drive and Bayview Parkway, just east of the Tannery Mall and the Tom Taylor Trail.

Police say officers found the remains of a deceased woman. Her age and identity are not yet known. The circumstances of her death are suspicious and the homicide unit is investigating.

Police will be in the area as the investigation continues, searching for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. Any witnesses, or anyone with information or video surveillance recordings of the area who has not yet spoken with police, are urged to come forward as soon as possible.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Information about the remains can be provided to the homicide unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by emailing homicide@yrp.ca. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or post online at 1800222tips.com.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices