Surveillance video released as Saskatoon police look for needle-dropping suspect

Saskatoon police are on the hunt for a suspect intentionally dropping needles in school parks and playgrounds.

Surveillance video posted on the Saskatoon Police Service’s (SPS) Facebook page shows a person in a hoodie at a playground on two separate nights.

Police say they became aware of several needles being found in parks and playgrounds of schools in the 1000 block of Hampton Circle and 400 block of Avenue W South in July and August.

Officers say since then they’ve received more reports and believe the person in the video is responsible.

“He is described as a slim male in his late 30’s or early 40’s with stubble on his face, a mole on the cheek under his right eye, and a height between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 11 inches tall. He has been observed on separate occasions wearing darker clothing while carrying a maroon/black backpack and walking stick,” SPS said.

Parents, guardians and educators are being warned to stay vigilant and observant when accessing parks and playgrounds.