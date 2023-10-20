Guelph police make arrest connection with several outstanding warrants

Police say a Guelph man has a bail hearing on Friday after being arrested on several outstanding warrants.
Investigators said they went to a home near Victoria Road and Brant Avenue on Thursday and found a man wanted for not showing up to court on two counts of prohibited driving.
The 39-year-old is also wanted in connection with a disturbance earlier this week, during which a woman was knocked to the ground and threatened.
Police said no one was injured and the two know each other.
