Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death threats uttered during domestic incident in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 12:08 pm
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following a reported domestic incident on Oct. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following a reported domestic incident on Oct. 19, 2023. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in Lindsay, Ont. overnight Thursday.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service say officers responded to a dispute between two family members. It’s alleged during the dispute, a man made threats against the female victim and a male known to the family.

Kawartha Lakes police and Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at two locations as part of the investigation. The searches located the suspect who was found in possession of a “small quantity” of fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigations also seized ammunition.

A 55-year-old man from Lakefield, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts each of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance, along with one count of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and failure to comply with probation and a release order.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police also learned the man was wanted on a warrant by Peterborough County OPP.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 23.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices