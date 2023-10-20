Death threats uttered during domestic incident in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in Lindsay, Ont. overnight Thursday.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service say officers responded to a dispute between two family members. It’s alleged during the dispute, a man made threats against the female victim and a male known to the family.

Kawartha Lakes police and Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at two locations as part of the investigation. The searches located the suspect who was found in possession of a “small quantity” of fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigations also seized ammunition.

A 55-year-old man from Lakefield, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts each of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance, along with one count of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and failure to comply with probation and a release order.

Police also learned the man was wanted on a warrant by Peterborough County OPP.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 23.