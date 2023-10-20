Man seriously injured in North Vancouver hit-and-run

A man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North Vancouver.
Police are trying to track down the suspect and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident.
North Vancouver Mounties said the collision took place at the intersection of Marine Drive and Capilano Road on Wednesday night.
A passerby found the victim, a man in his 40s, lying on the road.
The suspect sped off, leaving behind vehicle parts scattered on the roadway.
“We’re looking for a vehicle that has front-end damage … that’s the debris that was left at the scene of the accident that was collected,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.
“Anyone who saw the vehicle leaving the scene of the accident around 9:20 p.m. with front-end damage is asked to call the police.”
Anyone with information, including dash-cam or CCTV footage, can contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.
