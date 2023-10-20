One taken to hospital after crash Friday morning: Edmonton fire

A Ford truck hit a piece of construction equipment on Orchards Boulevard and Hawthorn Way on Friday at around 5:57 a.m.
One person was taken to hospital, Edmonton Fire said.
