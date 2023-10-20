SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

One taken to hospital after crash Friday morning: Edmonton fire

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 10:43 am
On Friday morning around 5:57 a.m. Ford truck hit a piece of construction equipment on Ochards Boulevard and Hawthorn Way and one person was transported to hospital, said Edmonton fire.  View image in full screen
On Friday morning around 5:57 a.m. Ford truck hit a piece of construction equipment on Ochards Boulevard and Hawthorn Way and one person was transported to hospital, said Edmonton fire. . Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Ford truck hit a piece of construction equipment on Orchards Boulevard and Hawthorn Way on Friday at around 5:57 a.m.

Trending Now

One person was taken to hospital, Edmonton Fire said.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices