UPDATE: Amber alert ended after abducted 40-year-old Edmonton woman found

The Edmonton Police Service briefly issued an Amber Alert Thurday night for 40-year-old woman that police said was abducted in stolen vehicle.

EPS said she was taken at 7:25 p.m. in the area of 118th Avenue and 91st Street.

The abducted woman was blind and non-verbal, police said.

She was last seen in a stolen 2013 white Toyota Sienna van travelling west on 118 Avenue.

An update just after 9 p.m. said the woman had been found safe.

Police said she was found just outside of Edmonton’s city limits.

As of 9 p.m., the suspect had not been located. It is believed they fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers continue to search for him at this time, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.

Out of respect for the woman, Global News has removed her name and information from this story.