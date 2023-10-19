Menu

Weather

Soaking from atmospheric river helps ease drought levels across southern B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 10:53 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct.19'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct.19
WATCH: How did the atmospheric river impact B.C. drought levels? Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details in your Thurs., October 19, 2023, forecast.
British Columbia’s South Coast is starting to dry out after its first atmospheric river of the season, and it appears the soaking has helped ease drought concerns.

The torrent of rain that fell between Tuesday and Thursday delivered staggering precipitation totals in some areas.

Kennedy Lake on the west coast of Vancouver Island recorded a whopping 267 mm of rain, while Port Mellon in Howe Sound recorded 148 mm and West Vancouver recorded 110 mm.

Soaking from atmospheric river helps ease drought levels across southern B.C. - image
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s South Coast gets hit with season’s first atmospheric river'
B.C.’s South Coast gets hit with season’s first atmospheric river

Atmospheric rivers are a particular type of rain storm produced by narrow bands of concentrated water vapour in the sky that transport moisture distances of up to 1,000 kilometres. They are normal in British Columbia, but can arrive with different intensities, and sometimes be destructive, as the province witnessed in the fall of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

This week’s event was classified as two in intensity on a scale of one to five by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, explained Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

Soaking from atmospheric river helps ease drought levels across southern B.C. - image

“This one ended up being classified as an AR2: mostly beneficial,” she said.

“There were some hazards. We had rise in the river level and things, we had a flood watch in effect for part of the day yesterday for the west coast that now has ended, but we still have high streamflow advisories for parts of the South Coast, the Thompson and the Columbia.”

Click to play video: 'Extreme drought a ‘sleeping giant’ climate disaster'
Extreme drought a ‘sleeping giant’ climate disaster
Soaking from atmospheric river helps ease drought levels across southern B.C. - image

The heavy rain helped drop the drought rating on the west coast of Vancouver Island to Level 1, while the rating on the remainder of the South Coast fell to Level 2.

Story continues below advertisement

The Columbia, Thompson and Okanagan Basin regions also saw their drought rating fall to Level 2.

Gordon said the forecast calls for things to further dry out Friday with sunny patches across the South Coast.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

