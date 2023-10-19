Ex-NFLer Rashad Jennings fumbles hard on easy ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle

Send this page to someone via email

File this under one of the biggest Wheel of Fortune fumbles you will ever see.

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings dropped the ball so hard on episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this week that he can’t help but laugh at himself.

Attempting to solve a puzzle in the “Rhyme Time” category, the 38-year-old was left with just one letter to guess — a letter “Q” to solve the puzzle, “Driving to Reno with Quentin Tarantino.”

Jennings, after posting a $600 spin, confidently announced his guess of the letter “P.”

Rashad Jennings with an all time terrible Wheel of Fortune guess pic.twitter.com/WBYzHApNAA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 19, 2023

“No, I’m sorry, no,” longtime host Pat Sajak said with disappointment as the audience began to groan and laugh.

Jennings was playing for his organization The Rashad Jennings Foundation, which helps kids with health, leadership, mentorship and reading.

Clearly aware that his fumble is going to make him the target of teasing, Jennings poked a bit of fun at himself on Instagram.

“You will definitely get some laughs,” he wrote.

Although Sajak did not post about the blunder on social media, as he occasionally does, in the past he’s been quick to remind at-home viewers that “sometimes it’s a word that just doesn’t want to come into focus for you.”

Needless to say, we probably won’t be seeing any movies for Puentin Tarantino anytime soon.