Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Unbelievable ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fail makes audience groan in disbelief

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Wheel of Fortune contestant’s mistake costs her trip to Antigua, leaves audience in shock'
Wheel of Fortune contestant’s mistake costs her trip to Antigua, leaves audience in shock
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contest left the audience in shock on Monday when an unfortunate mistake cost her a trip to Antigua.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A contestant on Monday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune made an error so shocking it prompted one audience member to shout out what everyone was thinking: “What!?”

With all but one letter on the board, it looked like Khushi, a Grade 10 student competing during the game show’s “Teen Week” special, was set to win a trip to Antigua and US$650.

Read more: Mysterious sphere washes up on Japanese beach, triggering speculation

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

After correctly guessing the letter ‘H,’ the board in front of Khushi and her competitors showed the nearly completed answer to the Food & Drink category: “FRE_H TROPICAL FRUIT.”

“Solve it, or spin it … but do something quickly,” encouraged Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak.

Khushi acted quickly, but not carefully. She spun the wheel, which landed on the $650 prize marker, and gave her answer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ll go with a G,” Khushi said, visibly hesitant. In response, the audience groaned in disbelief behind her.

Another contestant, Juliana, stole the win and answered correctly: “Fresh tropical fruit.”

On social media, folks echoed the audience’s shock. One Twitter user even called the wrong answer “the biggest choke in all of Wheel of Fortune history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3rd-ever person declared cured of HIV following stem cell treatment 

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Sajak tried to vouch for Khushi after her botched answer and reminded audience members about the pressure of being on the Wheel of Fortune stage.

Trending Now

“Sometimes it’s a word that just doesn’t want to come into focus for you,” he said, noting that viewers at home were likely to scream at their TVs from the couch.

Though the blundered answer is certainly one for the record books, you probably won’t find any “fregh tropical fruit” in stores anytime soon.

Wheel of FortuneWheel Of Fortune FailWheel of Fortune answerWheel of Fortune bad answerWheel of Fortune epic failWheel of Fortune fresh fruitWheel of Fortune fresh tropical fruitWheel of Fortune KhushiWheel of Fortune Teen Week
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers