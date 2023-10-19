Pedestrian struck and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.

Police said the collision happened at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Columbia and East Hastings streets.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection, resulting in one jumping the curb and striking a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk, police said.

The car then crashed into the Vancity Corner Store.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the pedestrian died at the scene, police said in a media release.

Both drivers remained at the scene and the Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit is examining what happened.

Any witnesses and drivers with dash-cam video are asked to call 604-717-3012.