Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 4:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Serious crash in Vancouver’s DTES'
Serious crash in Vancouver’s DTES
A serious crash Thursday afternoon has closed the area around East Hastings Street and Columbia Street. Vancouver police, fire and B.C. Emergency Health Services are on the scene. Footage shows one car has crashed into the Vancity Corner Store.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.

Police said the collision happened at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Columbia and East Hastings streets.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection, resulting in one jumping the curb and striking a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk, police said.

The car then crashed into the Vancity Corner Store.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the pedestrian died at the scene, police said in a media release.

Trending Now

Both drivers remained at the scene and the Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit is examining what happened.

Any witnesses and drivers with dash-cam video are asked to call 604-717-3012.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices