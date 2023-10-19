Menu

Education

SFU teaching assistants strike ends, tentative agreement reached

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 3:34 pm
There will be no picket lines at Simon Fraser University campuses on Thursday as the union that represents instructors, teaching assistants and other education support workers said a tentative deal has been reached.

The Teaching Support Staff Union at SFU announced the early deal on social media Thursday morning.

Nearly 1,600 members launched job action on Sept. 26 after being without a collective agreement for 19 months, forcing the cancellation of tutorials, labs, lectures, office hours and the marking of assignments.

Key issues included wages, class size and pensions for instructors.

A statement from the university confirms a tentative deal has been reached and it says details will be released after it is ratified.

The statement on SFU’s website advises students to expect communication from their instructors on the resumption of disrupted classes, labs and tutorials.

Global News has reached out to the union and SFU for comment.

— with files from Canadian Press

