Crime

Police searching for driver after Toronto hit-and-run injures 22-year-old man

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 1:32 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto police say they are searching for the driver of a black sedan after a 22-year-old man was hit crossing an intersection in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Police said at around 11:15 p.m., a black sedan and a white SUV crashed near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.

The driver of the black sedan did not stop after the collision and continued going westbound on Kingston Road, police said.

A pedestrian was crossing Kingston Road when he was struck by the black sedan, investigators said.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the black sedan fled the scene.

The driver of the white SUV involved in the initial collision remained at the scene, police said.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with surveillance video or dashcam footage to come forward.

