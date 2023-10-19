Man armed with knife apprehended by Winnipeg police on Isabel Street

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man armed with a knife who was walking down Isabel Street on Wednesday afternoon.
At 1:20 p.m. police say they saw a man walking northbound Isabel Street towards McDermot Avenue holding a large knife which was partially concealed.
Officers saw the man attempt to enter a convenience store in the first 100 block of Isabel Street and stopped him before he could enter.
Police say the man immediately fled, discarding the knife in a nearby yard. After a short on-foot pursuit, officers were able to arrest him safely.
The knife was recovered by officers and seized as evidence.
A 20-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged related to the possession of a weapon.
He has been released on an undertaking as mandated by the criminal code.
