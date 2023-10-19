Menu

Crime

Man arrested in process of stealing bike downtown, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 12:44 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A man from Berens River, Man., was arrested Wednesday morning by Winnipeg police after community support officers witnessed an attempt to steal a bicycle on Vaughan Street downtown.

Police said around 10 a.m., a man was seen “actively attempting to cut” a bike lock.

Further investigation led officers to discover a previous warrant in the man’s name on a pair of robbery charges.

The 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody and now faces those charges, plus mischief under $5,000 and possessing break-in instruments.

