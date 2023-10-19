High-flying Kitchener Rangers record midweek win over Niagara IceDogs

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers continued their high-scoring ways in Niagara on Wednesday night, knocking off the IceDogs by a score of 7-4.

Kitchener’s top draft pick this summer, Luca Romano, opened the scoring, recording his first in a Rangers uniform at the 19:08 mark.

This gave Kitchener a 1-0 advantage heading into the second period but that goal would open the floodgates.

An onslaught of goals came in the first five minutes of the second as three Rangers (Carson Rehkopf, Mitchell Martin and Adrian Misaljevic) scored in the first five minutes to push the lead to 4-0.

That was the way things stood until early in the third when Alex Assadourian scored at the 5:58 mark, followed by Andrew Wycisk 80 seconds later, halving Kitchener’s advantage.

But Rehkopf extended the lead once again for Kitchener, 11:54 into the third, as he potted his ninth goal of the season, which proved to be the eventual game-winner.

The teams traded a pair of goals from there, with Gavin Bryant and Assadourian scoring for Niagara, while Romano and Misaljevic each potted their second of the game for the Rangers.

Kitchener defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz, who had three assists on the night, joins Rehkopf and Misaljevic atop the OHL scoring charts as each has 16 points on the season.

Rehkopf and Misaljevic have each scored nine goals, also tops in the OHL, while Brzustewicz is the league’s top assist-getter with 12.

The team has now scored 26 goals in just its last three games, helping the Rangers remain in second place in the Western Conference, a point behind the London Knights with a game in hand.

They return to action on Friday night at the Aud as the Owen Sound Attack come to Kitchener for a Midwest Division showdown.