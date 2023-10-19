Menu

Crime

‘Suspicious death’ in downtown Montreal leads to police investigation

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 10:51 am
Authorities were called around 8:30 a.m. to an apartment on du Musée Avenue near Sherbrooke Street in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough. View image in full screen
Authorities were called around 8:30 a.m. to an apartment on du Musée Avenue near Sherbrooke Street in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a 55-year-old man in the city’s downtown core Thursday morning.

Authorities were called around 8:30 a.m. about an unconscious man in an apartment on du Musée Avenue near Sherbrooke Street in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

The victim’s death was confirmed at the scene and police say his body had traces of violence. His death is being treated as suspicious by investigators.

The police department’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area and police say a command post will be set up shortly.

Investigators will meet with witnesses and are searching for any camera footage.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

