‘Suspicious death’ in downtown Montreal leads to police investigation

Montreal police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a 55-year-old man in the city’s downtown core Thursday morning.

Authorities were called around 8:30 a.m. about an unconscious man in an apartment on du Musée Avenue near Sherbrooke Street in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

The victim’s death was confirmed at the scene and police say his body had traces of violence. His death is being treated as suspicious by investigators.

The police department’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area and police say a command post will be set up shortly.

Investigators will meet with witnesses and are searching for any camera footage.