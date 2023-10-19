Menu

Crime

OPP shooting in Huron County under investigation by police watchdog

By Amy Simon & Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 10:43 am
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating circumstances surrounding an incident involving Huron County OPP that sent one person to hospital on Wednesday. . View image in full screen
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating circumstances surrounding an incident involving Huron County OPP that sent one person to hospital on Wednesday. . Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating circumstances surrounding an incident involving Huron County OPP that sent one person to hospital on Wednesday.

Huron OPP confirmed in social media posts that on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., officers attempted to arrest two individuals in Seaforth.

At around 10:30 a.m., OPP said that following an interaction, one person was injured and transported to hospital.

In a release, the Special Investigations Unit said it received a call about a stolen vehicle.

It says an unmarked cruiser followed the suspect vehicle until it pulled into a  driveway and at that point, officers made their approach.

An interaction ensued, in which an officer shot his gun, hitting the suspect vehicle, before it fled the scene, according to the SIU.

A little later, a 35-year-old man who was in the suspect vehicle was dropped off at Clinton Public Hospital with unspecified injuries.

The other suspect then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, according to the release.

The hospital was placed under lockdown at some point as the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance posted an update to X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 2:50 p.m. stating that a lockdown at the Clinton Public Hospital and Transition Housing sites had been lifted.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

