Store employee stabbed during robbery in Cambridge: police

A store employee was stabbed during a robbery at a business in Cambridge, Ont., on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

Four people entered a store near Holiday Inn Drive and Groh Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. before they grabbed merchandise and attempted to flee the business, police say.

They say an employee approached one of the suspects and a fight ensued, with the victim being stabbed during the altercation.

The suspects then fled the store, according to police, who say the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their robbery team at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or they can provide anonymous information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.