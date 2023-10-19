Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Police officer who liaised with Chris Barber to testify

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 7:27 am
Click to play video: 'Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying'
Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying
WATCH: Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying – Sep 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The officer who served as a go-between for “Freedom Convoy” organizer Chris Barber and police is expected to testify in his criminal trial.

Barber and Tamara Lich are facing charges for their role in bringing thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawa in protest against COVID-19 public-health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Const. Nicole Bach is expected to testify about her interactions with Barber and other convoy participants over the three weeks they were entrenched in the capital’s downtown core.

Bach is one of three police liaison offers scheduled to testify in the trial.

Trending Now

The Crown’s case depends on proving that Lich and Barber exerted influence over the crowds and truck drivers that blocked off major streets downtown.

On Wednesday, Const. Isabelle Cyr told the court that Barber and Lich’s group was just one convoy that made its way to Ottawa as part of the protest.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices