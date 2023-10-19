‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Police officer who liaised with Chris Barber to testify

Send this page to someone via email

The officer who served as a go-between for “Freedom Convoy” organizer Chris Barber and police is expected to testify in his criminal trial.

Barber and Tamara Lich are facing charges for their role in bringing thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawa in protest against COVID-19 public-health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Const. Nicole Bach is expected to testify about her interactions with Barber and other convoy participants over the three weeks they were entrenched in the capital’s downtown core.

Bach is one of three police liaison offers scheduled to testify in the trial.

The Crown’s case depends on proving that Lich and Barber exerted influence over the crowds and truck drivers that blocked off major streets downtown.

On Wednesday, Const. Isabelle Cyr told the court that Barber and Lich’s group was just one convoy that made its way to Ottawa as part of the protest.