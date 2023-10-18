Ibrahim Ali: B.C. Mountie tells court about serving DNA warrant

Send this page to someone via email

A Mountie with British Columbia’s integrated homicide team testified she was the officer who served a warrant to obtain DNA from the man accused of killing a young teen girl in a Metro Vancouver park six years ago.

Sgt-Maj. Heather Lew told a B.C. Supreme Court murder trial that she collected a few drops of blood from Ibrahim Ali’s finger on Sept. 9, 2018, two days after his arrest and almost 14 months after the girl’s body was found.

1:31 Ibrahim Ali trial hears from mother of deceased girl

Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of the teen.

The body of the girl, who can’t be named because of a publication ban, was found in Burnaby Central Park early on July 19, 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

Crown witness and RCMP forensic biologist Christine Crossman testified last month that police obtained a DNA sample from Ali from a discarded cigarette in August 2018 and matched it to an unknown male’s genetic material found on the girl’s body.

1:36 Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from murder victim’s brother

The match led police to obtain a warrant to formally get a sample from Ali, which Crossman said also matched DNA from the girl’s body.

Lew also told the court under direct examination Wednesday that she was a corporal on the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team when the girl was found dead and she attended the crime scene in the park the day the body was found.