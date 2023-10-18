Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Ibrahim Ali: B.C. Mountie tells court about serving DNA warrant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2023 7:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Ibrahim Ali trial resumes after stunning development'
Ibrahim Ali trial resumes after stunning development
The trial of the man accused of killing a Burnaby teen in 2017 has resumed, with the judge addressing the stunning development that had sidelined the trial. Rumina Daya reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Mountie with British Columbia’s integrated homicide team testified she was the officer who served a warrant to obtain DNA from the man accused of killing a young teen girl in a Metro Vancouver park six years ago.

Sgt-Maj. Heather Lew told a B.C. Supreme Court murder trial that she collected a few drops of blood from Ibrahim Ali’s finger on Sept. 9, 2018, two days after his arrest and almost 14 months after the girl’s body was found.

Click to play video: 'Ibrahim Ali trial hears from mother of deceased girl'
Ibrahim Ali trial hears from mother of deceased girl

Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of the teen.

Story continues below advertisement

The body of the girl, who can’t be named because of a publication ban, was found in Burnaby Central Park early on July 19, 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

Crown witness and RCMP forensic biologist Christine Crossman testified last month that police obtained a DNA sample from Ali from a discarded cigarette in August 2018 and matched it to an unknown male’s genetic material found on the girl’s body.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from murder victim’s brother'
Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from murder victim’s brother

The match led police to obtain a warrant to formally get a sample from Ali, which Crossman said also matched DNA from the girl’s body.

Lew also told the court under direct examination Wednesday that she was a corporal on the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team when the girl was found dead and she attended the crime scene in the park the day the body was found.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on BC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices