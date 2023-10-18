Menu

Crime

Complainant’s ex-husband testifies at Peter Nygard sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2023 4:15 pm
Peter Nygard, clockwise starting bottom left, Justice Robert Goldstein, complainant on the stand, defence lawyer Brian Greenspan, Toronto Police Service Det.-Sgt. Erin Hanlon and a court clerk are seen in a courtroom sketch in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Peter Nygard, clockwise starting bottom left, Justice Robert Goldstein, complainant on the stand, defence lawyer Brian Greenspan, Toronto Police Service Det.-Sgt. Erin Hanlon and a court clerk are seen in a courtroom sketch in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
TORONTO — The ex-husband of a woman who has accused Peter Nygard of sexual assault has testified that he and the complainant agreed she was taken advantage of but they struggled to determine whether what happened could be considered rape at the time.

The man says the complainant told him on a date in the early 90s about what happened at Nygard’s Toronto headquarters in 1989, without naming the fashion mogul.

The man says they spoke for a long time about whether the woman was raped and he warned her later that going to police could result in a difficult legal battle.

The man says the woman told him a powerful fashion designer had attacked her but also said the designer “didn’t really hold her down” and questioned if that constituted rape.

The jury has heard the woman testify that Nygard flew her to Toronto under the guise of helping with her fashion career, but what she thought would be a business meeting turned into an attack.

Story continues below advertisement

She has testified it took her decades to go to police because she feared the fashion mogul could ruin her reputation and chances at a career in the industry.

Nygard has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the ’80s to mid-2000s.

The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

