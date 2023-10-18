‘Heartbreaking’: Vandalism causes $29,000 in damage on N.S. search and rescue boat

The Saint Margarets Bay Marine Search and Rescue Society is on the receiving end of about $29,100 in damage after an individual vandalized the group’s rescue boat with a knife.

Anthony Garron, captain of the volunteer search organization, said after returning from a rescue mission on Monday night, his crew tied up their boat at the Shining Waters marina in Tantallon.

Upon awakening the following day, he received a phone call informing him that his boat had been damaged.

“Someone had taken a knife and cut from the very bow all the way straight back to the stern of the vessel, all the tubes that keep the boat afloat,” he said, adding that “every cent” of the not-for-profit’s operations and boat budget is raised within the nearby community.

“It’s senseless… To see this type of violence done to us is heartbreaking.”

Garron said not only was there a lengthy fundraising process for the three-year-old vessel, but the boat still hasn’t been entirely paid off, a “big setback” for his group of first responders.

“Our only goal is to bring back people safe and sound when they get into distress in the water,” he said.

The rescue boat at Shining Waters has been badly damaged by vandalism last night. It will not be available SAR response for at least three weeks. pic.twitter.com/QZWgPG6tQK — SAINT MARGARETS BAY MARINE SEARCH AND RESCUE (@smbmsar) October 17, 2023

In a social media post from the organization on X, it was stated that the search and rescue vessel will be off the water for at least three weeks.

The RCMP said in an email to Global News that an individual has been arrested in relation to the incident, adding that the suspect has been charged with similar incidents elsewhere in the province.

“The man (was) involved in…incidents in St. Margarets Bay area and Port Hawkesbury (and) has been arrested, charged and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court today,” said Corporal Guillaume Tremblay with the RCMP.

In addition to the rescue boat damages, Garron said “all the tires were slashed” on some trailers at the marina as well.

He said he’s worried about the implications an inoperable rescue vessel will have on the region throughout the next few weeks, as November typically is an active month for his crew.

The group’s captain said his society is organizing several fundraising events starting in 2024, as community support plays a pivotal role in allowing the crew to continue conducting rescue missions in the area.

Despite the unwelcome news, Garron said his team is still motivated to provide their services to the region once they’re able to get back on the water.

“We have to raise a little bit more money now, but at least we have some things to look forward to and hopefully our boat is repaired as soon as possible,” he said.

— with files from Ella MacDonald