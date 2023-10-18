Suspicious death under investigation in Poundmaker First Nation: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking into a suspicious death on Poundmaker First Nation.

Officers received a report of a dead person on Monday around 4 p.m. The major crimes unit and Saskatchewan Coroners Service later identified the person as 31-year-old Lee Bearsears of Little Pine First Nation.

Investigators deemed the death suspicious and are working to determine the circumstances leading to Lee’s death.

Anyone with information about Lee’s death is asked to call Saskatchewan RCMP at 639-625-4535.