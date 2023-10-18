Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious death under investigation in Poundmaker First Nation: Sask. RCMP

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 12:29 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking into a suspicious death on Poundmaker First Nation.

Officers received a report of a dead person on Monday around 4 p.m. The major crimes unit and Saskatchewan Coroners Service later identified the person as 31-year-old Lee Bearsears of Little Pine First Nation.

Investigators deemed the death suspicious and are working to determine the circumstances leading to Lee’s death.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about Lee’s death is asked to call Saskatchewan RCMP at 639-625-4535.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices