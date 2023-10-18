Suspicious fire in Burnaby torches 4 unoccupied homes

Fire crews were busy in Burnaby, B.C., overnight as a large four-structure fire lit up a neighbourhood.
The calls came in around 2 a.m. for the fire, which was near 18 Avenue and Griffiths Drive, close to the Edmonds SkyTrain Station.
According to the Burnaby Fire Department, more than 40 firefighters attended the blaze, which is deemed to be suspicious.
Three homes that were slated for demolition were ignited, with another unoccupied house catching fire soon after.
The fire is now under control and no one was injured.
RCMP Mounties were at the scene early Wednesday and the area has been sectioned off by police tape for investigation.
