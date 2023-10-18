Menu

Crime

31-year-old man severely beaten, robbed in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 11:11 am
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a beating and robbery in Vaughan that left a 31-year-old man with severe injuries.

York Regional Police said officers responded to an unknown trouble call in the Fossil Hill Road and Sheshi Drive area, which is near Weston Road and Major MacKenzie Drive West, just after midnight on Saturday.

Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk with severe head injuries, police said.

“Through investigation, it was learned the victim was beaten by as many as three suspects, one of whom was armed with a knife,” police said.

The suspects allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone and car keys before fleeing on foot. The victim’s vehicle was not taken, police said.

Police described one of the suspects as having worn a mask, all black clothing and black gloves.

Police are asking residents to review home security camera footage from between Oct. 13 at 11:40 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 12:10 a.m. They ask anyone with video or information to come forward.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

