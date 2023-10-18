Three teenagers injured in armed attack in Montreal’s east end: police

Three teenagers were injured in an armed attack in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, police say.
Around 9:45 p.m., a 911 call alerted Montreal police that gunshots were heard near the intersection of Armand-Bombardier Boulevard and André-Ampère Street.
Officers found three young men, two of whom were seriously injured. They were taken to hospital and are now in stable condition.
No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
