Crime

Three teenagers injured in armed attack in Montreal’s east end: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2023 8:39 am
Three teenagers were injured in an armed attack in Rivière-des-Prairies on October 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Three teenagers were injured in an armed attack in Rivière-des-Prairies on October 17, 2023. TVA
Three teenagers were injured in an armed attack in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, police say.

Around 9:45 p.m., a 911 call alerted Montreal police that gunshots were heard near the intersection of Armand-Bombardier Boulevard and André-Ampère Street.

Officers found three young men, two of whom were seriously injured. They were taken to hospital and are now in stable condition.

Trending Now

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

