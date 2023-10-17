Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Demonstration over Israel-Hamas conflict shuts down roads in downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 9:26 pm
Protestors held Palestinian flags at a downtown Toronto event on Oct. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Protestors held Palestinian flags at a downtown Toronto event on Oct. 17, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Portions of roads in the downtown Toronto area closed for a big demonstration Tuesday night as local communities continue to react to conflict in the Middle East.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Toronto police said a portion of Yonge Street was closed between Bloor and Charles streets for a “large demonstration.”

Shortly after, police said Bloor Street was also closed in part, including at Bay and Church streets.

On Tuesday, a group called the Palestinian Youth Movement announced an event called Emergency Action For Gaza outside the Israeli Consulate in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets.

Images near the protest showed dozens of Toronto police officers dressed in riot gear on standby.

Toronto police’s public order officers on standby on Oct. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police’s public order officers on standby on Oct. 17, 2023. Global News

The demonstration is the latest in a string of vigils and protests held by both the Israeli and Palestinian communities in the aftermath of renewed tensions in the Middle East.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Hostilities between Hamas, categorized as a terrorist group by the Canadian government, and Israel flared up after Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel at the start of October.

The attack left more than 1,000 Israelis dead. Thousands of Palestinians were also killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip after the attack.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in front of Justin Trudeau’s Montreal office'
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in front of Justin Trudeau’s Montreal office
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices