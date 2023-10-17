Edmonton Elks Franklin and Ivey named to CFL Week 19 Honour Roll

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks defensive back Marloshawn Franklin and left tackle Martez Ivey have been named to the CFL/PFF Honour Roll for Week 19.

Franklin received the highest grade out of CFL defensive backs from Pro Football Focus, at 89.6. Franklin recorded seven defensive tackles and one interception in the Elks 35-21 loss to the Montreal Alouettes last Saturday.

Franklin was targeted only once in coverage and didn’t allow a reception. It was Franklin’s first game back since Labour Day.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Franklin, who recorded an interception in the first pre-season game in Calgary against the Stampeders and then broke his hand. Franklin missed the first six games of the season.

Franklin played five games before being sent to the Elks’ practice roster.

Franklin says the biggest aspect of his game he worked while sitting out was his preparation.

“Just trying to get those mental reps when I wasn’t able to get those physical reps when I wanted to,” Franklin said. “I just kept fighting and made sure I was where I was supposed to (be) and my eyes were in the right spot so I could be a guy to be counted on.”

Ivey received a grade of 75.3. The Elks starting left tackle was on the field for 39 pass-blocking snaps, allowing only one quarterback pressure.

Elks trim roster

The Elks released five players on Tuesday, including linebacker Mark McLaurin and defensive tackle Emeke Egbule.

McLaurin played in 11 games this season for the Elks, recording 41 defensive tackles and a forced fumble.

Egbule played three games for the Elks, recording one defensive tackle.

The Elks visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday in the final game of the 2023 season for the green and gold. You can hear the game on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m. The opening kick-off from I-G Field in Winnipeg is at 5 p.m.