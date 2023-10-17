Menu

October 7 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted October 17, 2023 5:18 pm
MacMillan Estate Planning
Family Estate Planning. MacMillan Estate Planning
MacMillan Estate Planning, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Is your will up to date? Are your retirement savings protected? Is there a tax hike on the horizon? Did you know there is an easier way to plan your estate? Planning to leave the family cottage to the children?
If you wish to learn more about safeguarding your estate, please join us at one of the upcoming estate planning seminars. Discuss the core elements of estate and business planning vital to a proactively planned estate, focusing on protecting your estate’s value and benefit from the ‘silver linings’ the current market presents.

To join MacMillan Estate Planning for their next complimentary seminar, call 1-833-266-6464 or visit macmillanestate.com

