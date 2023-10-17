Menu

Canada

Regina students walk out of class in protest of Saskatchewan pronoun legislation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 4:58 pm
Saskatchewan Legislative Building
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Saskatchewan. File / Global News
More than two dozen students at a Regina high school have walked out of class in protest of the Saskatchewan government’s proposed pronoun legislation.

It was among several walkouts that had been planned across the province.

Those who participated say the legislation is harmful to students who aren’t ready to come out to their parents at home.

They say it’s also harmful for gender-diverse students to not be called by their chosen name and pronoun.

The legislation tabled last week requires parental consent when children want to change their names or pronouns at school.

The bill says school staff must call students by their birth name and pronoun if consent is not provided.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

