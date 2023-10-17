Menu

Money

BlackBerry looks to June IPO for Internet of Things business, CEO says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 3:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Jay Baruchel and Matt Johnson on the rise and fall of a Canadian tech empire in ‘BlackBerry’'
Jay Baruchel and Matt Johnson on the rise and fall of a Canadian tech empire in ‘BlackBerry’
BlackBerry’ is an upcoming movie that chronicles the rise and fall of Canadian tech giant BlackBerry. Star Jay Baruchel and director Matt Johnson stop by in-studio to chat about the uniquely Canadian story and take part in a TMS game of 'Created in Canada' where we put their knowledge of Canadian inventions to the test. – Apr 24, 2023
The head of BlackBerry Ltd. says he’s hoping for June timing on the initial public offering the company has planned for its Internet of Things business.

The forthcoming IPO will carve BlackBerry into two business units, dividing its cybersecurity operations from its internet of things offerings.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company has been evaluating a range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value since May.

Click to play video: '‘Blackberry’ director says they wanted to show Canadian importance behind invention of smartphone'
‘Blackberry’ director says they wanted to show Canadian importance behind invention of smartphone
The company lost US$42 million in the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year as revenue from Internet of Things rose four per cent while cybersecurity revenue was down 40 per cent.

Speaking at an investors briefing, John Chen said he was aiming for June because he wants to avoid a summer IPO, when people are on holidays.

He also wants to steer clear of September, which he considers a bad month for the stock market because people are coming back from vacation with a different mindset.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

