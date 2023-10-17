Menu

Canada

4-year-old dies in hospital nearly 2 weeks after being pulled from Airdrie pond

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 3:11 pm
A four-year-old child was pulled from a storm pond in Airdrie's Kings Heights neighbourhood on Oct. 3 and died from their injuries on Oct. 15. View image in full screen
A four-year-old child was pulled from a storm pond in Airdrie's Kings Heights neighbourhood on Oct. 3 and died from their injuries on Oct. 15. Global News
A young child has died in hospital after being retrieved from a storm pond in the Airdrie neighbourhood of Kings Heights earlier this month.

RCMP officials announced Tuesday that the four-year-old succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Emergency crews responded to the pond shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 for an initial report of a missing child. A second call indicated a child had been found in the water and was in medical distress after being taken to shore.

The child was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

The following day, the City of Airdrie’s director of community infrastructure told Global News the city would consider reviewing the setup of its storm ponds, and the possibility of installing perimeter fences, once details regarding the “tragic incident” were confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

