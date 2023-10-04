Missing 4-year-old child rescued from Airdrie pond remains in critical condition

A child is in critical condition in a Calgary hospital after being rescued from a pond on Tuesday evening.
The four-year-old child was reported missing from the Kings Heights neighbourhood in Airdrie on Oct. 3, at 6:15 p.m. Shortly after, RCMP received another call about a child found in medical distress.
Police say by the time they arrived, bystanders had removed the child from a neighbourhood pond and given medical care until EMS arrived.
EMS took the child via ground ambulance to a Calgary hospital. The child remains in critical condition.
RCMP say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
