Missing 4-year-old child rescued from Airdrie pond remains in critical condition

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A child is in critical condition in a Calgary hospital after being rescued from a pond on Tuesday evening.

The four-year-old child was reported missing from the Kings Heights neighbourhood in Airdrie on Oct. 3, at 6:15 p.m. Shortly after, RCMP received another call about a child found in medical distress.

Police say by the time they arrived, bystanders had removed the child from a neighbourhood pond and given medical care until EMS arrived.

View image in full screen Airdrie RCMP are investigating an incident where a child was found in medical distress in a pond in the Kings Heights neighbourhood of Airdrie on Wednesday night. Global News

EMS took the child via ground ambulance to a Calgary hospital. The child remains in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.