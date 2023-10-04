Menu

Canada

Missing 4-year-old child rescued from Airdrie pond remains in critical condition

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 2:38 pm
Airdrie RCMP are investigating an incident where a child was found in medical distress in a pond in the Kings Heights neighbourhood of Airdrie on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP are investigating an incident where a child was found in medical distress in a pond in the Kings Heights neighbourhood of Airdrie on Wednesday night. Global News
A child is in critical condition in a Calgary hospital after being rescued from a pond on Tuesday evening.

The four-year-old child was reported missing from the Kings Heights neighbourhood in Airdrie on Oct. 3, at 6:15 p.m. Shortly after, RCMP received another call about a child found in medical distress.

Police say by the time they arrived, bystanders had removed the child from a neighbourhood pond and given medical care until EMS arrived.

Airdrie RCMP are investigating an incident where a child was found in medical distress in a pond in the Kings Heights neighbourhood of Airdrie on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP are investigating an incident where a child was found in medical distress in a pond in the Kings Heights neighbourhood of Airdrie on Wednesday night. Global News

EMS took the child via ground ambulance to a Calgary hospital. The child remains in critical condition.

RCMP say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Advocates urge online safety after missing Edmonton teen found in U.S.'
Advocates urge online safety after missing Edmonton teen found in U.S.
