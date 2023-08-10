Dozens of bystanders form line to find missing child at Ontario beach

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are lauding the efforts of community members who helped find a child who went missing on the beach in Sandbanks Provincial Park.

According to OPP, officers were called to the Prince Edward County beach on Aug. 6 after a six-year-old had been missing for about 10 minutes and was last seen in the water.

OPP said that people at the beach then physically banded together to form a line to “methodically” comb the water and beach looking for the child.

The six-year-old was found a kilometre up from where they went missing, on the beach and out of the water, OPP said. The search took a total of 30 minutes.

Police are offering their special thanks to those who jumped in quickly to help find the child.