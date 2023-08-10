Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dozens of bystanders form line to find missing child at Ontario beach

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 8:32 am
Sandbanks beach rescue View image in full screen
A photo from Sanbanks Procvincial Park on Sunday that shows dozens of people forming a line to comb the beach and water looking for a missing child. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP are lauding the efforts of community members who helped find a child who went missing on the beach in Sandbanks Provincial Park.

According to OPP, officers were called to the Prince Edward County beach on Aug. 6 after a six-year-old had been missing for about 10 minutes and was last seen in the water.

OPP said that people at the beach then physically banded together to form a line to “methodically” comb the water and beach looking for the child.

Trending Now

The six-year-old was found a kilometre up from where they went missing, on the beach and out of the water, OPP said. The search took a total of 30 minutes.

Police are offering their special thanks to those who jumped in quickly to help find the child.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Prince Edward CountySandbanks provincial parkSandbankschild rescuedbeach rescueSandbanks Beachchild rescue sandbanks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices