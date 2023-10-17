‘My mind was a mess’: Accused testifies of moment he killed family in London, Ont.

Warning: Readers may find the contents of this story disturbing.

In wrapping up its questioning of the accused in the London, Ont., attack trial, the defence has tried to paint a picture of a troubled man who was acting on impulse and not thinking clearly when he stepped on the gas in his pickup truck and drove directly at a Muslim family.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the June 6, 2021, attack that left four members of the Afzaal family dead and a fifth, a nine-year-old boy, seriously injured.

The case marks the first time Canada’s terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial. The Crown has argued that Veltman was motivated by white nationalist beliefs and had planned his attack for three months.

Tuesday’s testimony continued where Monday’s left off, with Veltman recounting how he was driving around randomly, telling himself he was going to get food but knowing what was “possible,” considering the urges he had felt to strike people he believed to be Muslim in Toronto the day before and in London on his way home from work.

He came across the victims on the opposite side of the road while driving northbound on Hyde Park Road, he testified, and “the urge came over me to drive into them.” He stopped the vehicle but then conducted a U-turn once he reached the end of the median.

“Were you thinking clearly, Mr. Veltman?” defence lawyer Christopher Hicks asked.

“My mind was a mess,” Veltman answered.

He expanded, stating that before June 5 he felt that he was “an enlightened individual that had access to truths that others didn’t know” but he had started wondering if there was something wrong with his mind and he felt that he had to “end this right now.”

“Why did you feel, as you said, that you had to ‘end this right now?’” Hicks asked.

“This obsession about this content on the internet had gone on so long. This fixation, talking points on Muslim grooming gangs … underreported atrocities not reported in the mainstream media,” he went on, saying he felt that if he gave in to the urges it would “go away.”

“What would go away, Mr. Veltman?”

“If I act out on (the obsessions), then I’ll be free.”

He said he looked at the victims and stepped on the gas, driving “directly at them.”

“I know that a split second before it happened, I tried to change my mind and turn the other way but it was too late,” he told the jury.

“Did you intend to kill?” Hicks asked.

Veltman said he just “felt the urge” to crash into them.

“Was what you did a result of a plan you had?”

Veltman responded that it was not the result of a plan but “obsessive thoughts.”

After hitting the family, he said he felt “this massive shock and horror” and he sped off, not wanting to see what he had done.

He recounted finding the taxi driver, who previously took the stand as a witness for the Crown, and asking him to call police.

He told the jury that while in the Cherryhill Mall parking lot with the taxi driver he “saw more Muslims on the road” and thought about attacking them as well but he managed to stop himself. He also considered running at police, he said.

When officers arrived, he said he had a “very demented, short-lived infatuation” where he felt “glad that it was over.”

“I felt like I was done and I didn’t have to worry about obsessing over this stuff on the internet.”

He said he was initially arrested for dangerous driving, then attempted murder, and then finally for first-degree murder.

“I was starting to realize this is serious. And I was starting to doubt if it was actually justifiable.”

Under defence questioning, he walked through how he was taken to a dry cell at London Police Headquarters which he described as cold. He discussed the little amount of sleep that he had had since Saturday and that he also had not had much food. By the time of his first interview with Det. Micah Bourdeau, which was previously played for the jury as part of the Crown’s case, he had to urinate badly and was feeling like the situation was “hopeless.”

“When he told me it was four counts of murder, I thought, ‘Oh my God, the kid probably died,’ so not only did I have to justify the deaths of four people, I had to justify the death of a child as well,’” he said.

“All these things I kept inside I started spewing out to him, … it’s all such nonsense. I recognize it’s not justifiable.”

During the first interview with Bourdeau, he said he was in “hyper-mode,” which he described as feeling agitated, panicked and detached. During the second interview, however, he had started to “come back to reality.”

At some point on June 7, he was taken to the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre where he said he was “mistreated because of what the allegations were.” He said he was “on suicide watch” and “put in solitary.” He told the court that he went through “a very painful transformation having to accept, realize what I had done.”

Hicks then asked him if he is currently on any medications, to which he stated he is on Remeron for depression and Zoloft for OCD. He said the Zoloft helps to “stop repetitive thinking” but that a side effect is that it “numbs my emotions a bit.”

Hicks’ final question before the lunch break was to ask whether Veltman is emotional about what happened on June 6, 2021. Veltman answered, “yes.”

An overview of the Crown’s case

In the first weeks of the trial, the jury heard and viewed police interviews, manifestos, video surveillance and nearly 20 witnesses as part of the Crown’s case.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh delivered her opening statement on Sept. 11, arguing that Veltman was motivated by white nationalist beliefs and had planned his attack for three months before driving his newly purchased Dodge Ram truck directly at the Afzaals.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

The official causes of death for all, as read to the jury on Sept. 27, were listed as “multiple trauma.” The jury also heard that Talat Afzaal likely died on impact.

The jury was also shown videos from two police interviews with Veltman that took place soon after the incident, at 1:30 a.m. and again at 9:55 a.m. on June 7, 2021, and heard testimony from the detective who conducted those interviews.

In the first video, Veltman speaks with conviction and energy, repeatedly apologizing to Bourdeau for going on “rants” or “tangents.”

Veltman mentions the 2016 U.S. election as the first time he noticed that the media was “very dishonest.” He mentions feeling like he was “in jail” doing online schooling in his home amid COVID-19 for so long before he started looking further into “minority-on-white crime.”

He said that he wanted to “inspire more young men to stop sitting around and letting this happen” and chose to use a truck instead of guns because “in the U.K., their guns are very hard to get a hold of” but that “you can use a vehicle, it works.”

In the second video, however, he was decidedly less energetic and appeared withdrawn.

“I’ve already told you quite a bit,” Veltman says. “Not really sure I can say much more than that right now.”

The Crown’s evidence also included testimony from a digital forensics expert with the Windsor Police Service. Sgt. Liyu Guan said a file titled “idk” on an Acer laptop’s Notepad app was an early version of “A White Awakening,” the manifesto prosecutors allege was penned by Veltman.

A USB drive linked to Veltman also contained the manifesto of the New Zealand mosque gunman and a video of that mass shooting, and was opened multiple times in the months leading up to the attack, Liyu testified.