Canada

Manitoba chief eyes top job at Assembly of First Nations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 1:27 pm
Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse has announced her candidacy in the upcoming Assembly of First Nations national chief election. Woodhouse speaks to media a she arrives at the Canadian premiers and National Indigenous Organizations meeting in Winnipeg, Monday, July 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse has announced her candidacy in the upcoming Assembly of First Nations national chief election. Woodhouse speaks to media a she arrives at the Canadian premiers and National Indigenous Organizations meeting in Winnipeg, Monday, July 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse has announced her candidacy in the upcoming Assembly of First Nations national chief election.

Woodhouse said at a news conference Tuesday that Indigenous Peoples face a lot of problems in Canada, but their resilience gives her hope that things can improve.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Vice-Chief David Pratt was the first person to announce his intention to run to be the new national chief.

In his August announcement, Pratt said the AFN is at a “critical juncture” and the election is about restoring and rebuilding the national organization.

The upcoming election comes after the dramatic ouster of former national chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was voted out after colleagues accused her of creating a toxic work environment — an allegation she continues to deny.

Story continues below advertisement

The election is set to take place during a special assembly in December in Ottawa.

Click to play video: 'Assembly of First Nations regional chief says Indigenous-focused justice reform is long overdue'
Assembly of First Nations regional chief says Indigenous-focused justice reform is long overdue
© 2023 The Canadian Press

