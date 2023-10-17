Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder after Dartmouth stabbing victim dies in hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 1:02 pm
Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 16
Global News at 6 Halifax from Oct. 16, 2023.
A 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded at around 1:15 p.m. Monday to an altercation between two men in the 200-block of Portland Street.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man who had been stabbed. The victim later died in hospital.

A suspect was arrested “nearby without incident,” police said in a news release.

“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of death to be a homicide,” said police.

“The victim was identified as 27-year-old Benjamin Ward Clattenburg. Our thoughts are with Benjamin’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Jamie Duckenfield, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday.

“Police are continuing to investigate the case. At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” HRP noted.

Anyone who has video or information is asked to call 902-490-5020.

