Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 17

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 17'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 17
WATCH: Scattered showers — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Oct. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

HIV self-testing kits, campus update with USask president Peter Stoicheff, and the RSV vaccine.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Self-testing for HIV using home kits

One in 10 HIV-positive Canadians do not know they are living with the virus. Alarming numbers like those are just some of the many reasons why people are being encouraged to get tested.

Story continues below advertisement

Sugandhi del Canto with the HIV and Sexual Health Knowledge Exchange says one option is the self-test kit.

She explains how people can order and use the self-test kit in this interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Self-testing for HIV using home kits'
Self-testing for HIV using home kits

USask reaches new high in world university rankings

 

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a positive development for the University of Saskatchewan as it reaches its highest-ever position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The university will also be the future home to Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Saskatoon as it amalgamates 11 locations in the city into one location.

USask president Peter Stoicheff joins Chris Carr with the latest news from campus.

Click to play video: 'USask reaches new high in world university rankings'
USask reaches new high in world university rankings

 

Questions surrounding the RSV vaccine: Healthy Living

Trending Now

There are lots of questions surrounding the new RSV vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common viral infection that is usually associated with mild symptoms. However, it can also cause a lower respiratory tract infection, including pneumonia and bronchitis.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk looks further at RSV and who should be getting vaccinated in this Healthy Living segment.

Click to play video: 'Questions surrounding the RSV vaccine: Healthy Living'
Questions surrounding the RSV vaccine: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 17'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 17
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices