Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 17

HIV self-testing kits, campus update with USask president Peter Stoicheff, and the RSV vaccine.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Self-testing for HIV using home kits

One in 10 HIV-positive Canadians do not know they are living with the virus. Alarming numbers like those are just some of the many reasons why people are being encouraged to get tested.

Sugandhi del Canto with the HIV and Sexual Health Knowledge Exchange says one option is the self-test kit.

She explains how people can order and use the self-test kit in this interview with Chris Carr.

USask reaches new high in world university rankings

It’s a positive development for the University of Saskatchewan as it reaches its highest-ever position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The university will also be the future home to Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Saskatoon as it amalgamates 11 locations in the city into one location.

USask president Peter Stoicheff joins Chris Carr with the latest news from campus.

Questions surrounding the RSV vaccine: Healthy Living

There are lots of questions surrounding the new RSV vaccine.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common viral infection that is usually associated with mild symptoms. However, it can also cause a lower respiratory tract infection, including pneumonia and bronchitis.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk looks further at RSV and who should be getting vaccinated in this Healthy Living segment.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 17.

