Crime

Police investigating after man injured in Toronto shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 8:10 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say they are investigating after a shooting in the city’s north end on Monday night left a man injured.

Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the Finch Avenue and Kendleton Drive area near Martin Grove Road.

Officers were initially called to the area for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious condition. Police added that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

There is no word on suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

