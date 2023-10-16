Man’s body found in Nose Creek, investigation underway: Calgary police

See more sharing options

The body of a man has been found in Nose Creek in northeast Calgary, police say.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the body was reported in the creek near Edmonton Trail and 41st Avenue Northeast at around 7:40 p.m.

Police say the body appears to have been in the creek for a long period of time.

A medical examiner has been called in to investigate, police said.