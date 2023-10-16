Man’s body found in Nose Creek, investigation underway: Calgary police

The body of a man has been found in Nose Creek in northeast Calgary, police say.
According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the body was reported in the creek near Edmonton Trail and 41st Avenue Northeast at around 7:40 p.m.
Police say the body appears to have been in the creek for a long period of time.
Trending Now
A medical examiner has been called in to investigate, police said.
More on Calgary
- Flu shot and COVID vaccine now available in Alberta
- Enhanced business licence requirements for short-term rentals in Calgary coming January: city
- Calgary’s rental reality remains grim for many struggling renters
- Calgary-made film tells story of Canadian soldiers who rescued Italian orphan during Second World War
Comments