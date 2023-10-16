Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man’s body found in Nose Creek, investigation underway: Calgary police

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 10:39 pm
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The body of a man has been found in Nose Creek in northeast Calgary, police say.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The body of a man has been found in Nose Creek in northeast Calgary, police say.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The body of a man has been found in Nose Creek in northeast Calgary, police say.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the body was reported in the creek near Edmonton Trail and 41st Avenue Northeast at around 7:40 p.m.

Police say the body appears to have been in the creek for a long period of time.

Trending Now

A medical examiner has been called in to investigate, police said.

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices