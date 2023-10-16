Menu

Canada

Teen in critical condition after collision involving scooter, vehicle in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 7:50 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A teen is in critical condition after a collision between a scooter and a vehicle in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said it happened in the Dufferin Street and Draper Boulevard area, south of Centre Street, on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 3:47 p.m.

Police said an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

As of shortly before 8 p.m., his condition was still reported to be critical.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

