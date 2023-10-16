Teen in critical condition after collision involving scooter, vehicle in Vaughan

See more sharing options

A teen is in critical condition after a collision between a scooter and a vehicle in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said it happened in the Dufferin Street and Draper Boulevard area, south of Centre Street, on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 3:47 p.m.

Police said an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

As of shortly before 8 p.m., his condition was still reported to be critical.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Collision: Dufferin St / Draper Bv, Vaughan

Dufferin St is closed from Clark Av and Centre St for MVC investigation

-3:47 pm

-scooter vs. vehicle

– one injured person transported to hospital, in critical condition

-Expect delay – use alternate route – avoid the area

23-358840 — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 16, 2023